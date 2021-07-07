Twitter
First Horizon Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

First Horizon Corporation with ticker code (FHN) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 18 with a mean TP of 20.73. With the stocks previous close at 17.23 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.25 while the 200 day moving average is 16.75. The company has a market cap of $9,192m. Find out more information at: http://www.firsthorizon.com

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. The company also underwrites bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; sells loans and derivatives; and offers advisory services. In addition, it offers various services, such as mortgage banking; title insurance and loan-closing; brokerage; correspondent banking; nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Further, the company sells mutual fund and retail insurance products; and credit cards. It operates approximately 490 banking offices in 12 states under the First Horizon Bank brand; and 29 offices in 18 states under the FHN Financial brand in the United States. The company was formerly known as First Horizon National Corporation and changed its name to First Horizon Corporation in November 2020. First Horizon Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

