First Hawaiian – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.8% Upside

First Hawaiian found using ticker (FHB) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 32 and 24 and has a mean target at 27.67. Now with the previous closing price of 26.16 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.8%. The 50 day MA is 26.57 while the 200 day moving average is 25.51. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,340m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.fhb.com

The potential market cap would be $3,533m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

First Hawaiian operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and loans, automobile loans and leases, secured and unsecured lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, as well as commercial lease and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, commercial credit cards, and merchant processing services, as well as consumer and commercial credit cards. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian in April 2016. First Hawaiian was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.