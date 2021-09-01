First Hawaiian – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.4% Upside

First Hawaiian with ticker code (FHB) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 33 and 27 with the average target price sitting at 29.29. With the stocks previous close at 27.53 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.4%. The day 50 moving average is 27.77 while the 200 day moving average is 28.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,617m. Company Website: http://www.fhb.com

First Hawaiian operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, commercial lease financing, and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, credit card, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, treasury, and merchant processing services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 54 branches in Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Lanai, Guam, and Saipan. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian in April 2016. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. First Hawaiian is a subsidiary of BancWest Corporation.