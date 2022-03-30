First Hawaiian – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.5% Upside

First Hawaiian found using ticker (FHB) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 34 and 28 and has a mean target at 30.5. Now with the previous closing price of 28.92 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.5%. The 50 day MA is 28.7 and the 200 day moving average is 28.2. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,760m. Visit the company website at: https://www.fhb.com

The potential market cap would be $3,966m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

First Hawaiian operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, as well as commercial lease and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, credit card, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, treasury, and merchant processing services. It operates a network of 54 branches, which include 49 in Hawaii, 3 in Guam, and 2 in Saipan. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian in April 2016. First Hawaiian was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.