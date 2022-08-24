Twitter
First Hawaiian – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

First Hawaiian found using ticker (FHB) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34 and 26 calculating the mean target price we have 27.67. With the stocks previous close at 26.38 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.9%. The 50 day MA is 24.22 and the 200 day moving average is 26.64. The market cap for the company is $3,376m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.fhb.com

The potential market cap would be $3,541m based on the market concensus.

First Hawaiian operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, as well as commercial lease and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, credit card, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, treasury, and merchant processing services. It operates a network of 54 branches, which include 49 in Hawaii, 3 in Guam, and 2 in Saipan. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian in April 2016. First Hawaiian was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

