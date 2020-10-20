First – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.8% Upside

First found using ticker (FCF) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9.5 and 9 and has a mean target at 9.1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.6 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.02 and the 200 day MA is 8.21. The market cap for the company is $833m. Visit the company website at: http://www.fcbanking.com

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company’s commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. It also offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 147 community banking offices in western and central Pennsylvania, as well as northeastern, central, and southwestern Ohio. It also leases 3 mortgage loan production offices and 4 corporate loan production offices, as well as operates a network of 163 automated teller machines. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

