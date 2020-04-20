First Choice Bancorp – Consenus Indicates Potential 107.4% Upside

First Choice Bancorp with ticker code (FCBP) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 27 with the average target price sitting at 27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.02 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 107.4%. The day 50 moving average is 16.27 while the 200 day moving average is 21.95. The market capitalisation for the company is $172m. Visit the company website at: http://www.firstchoicebankca.com

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs. The company also provides treasury management, online and mobile banking, commercial credit cards, debit cards, and automated teller machines, as well as bank-by-mail, courier, commercial cash vault, domestic and international wires, and international services. First Choice Bancorp operates through 11 branches located in Alhambra, Anaheim, Carlsbad, Cerritos, Chula Vista, Downtown Los Angeles, Pasadena, Rowland Heights, San Diego, and West Los Angeles, California and 1 loan production office located in Manhattan Beach, California. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn