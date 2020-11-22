Twitter
First Choice Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.2% Upside

First Choice Bancorp found using ticker (FCBP) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 24 and 24 calculating the average target price we see 24. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.64 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 44.2%. The 50 day MA is 14.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.81. The company has a market capitalisation of $193m. Find out more information at: http://www.firstchoicebankca.com

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration, and consumer loans. The company also provides treasury management, online and mobile banking, commercial credit cards, debit cards, and automated teller machines, as well as bank-by-mail, courier, commercial cash vault, domestic and international wires, and documentary collection services. It operates through nine full-service branches located in Alhambra, Anaheim, Carlsbad, Cerritos, Chula Vista, Downtown Los Angeles, Pasadena, Rowland Heights, and West Los Angeles, California; and two loan production offices located in Manhattan Beach and San Diego, California. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

