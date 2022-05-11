Twitter
First BanCorp. New – Consensus Indicates Potential 67.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

First BanCorp. New with ticker code (FBP) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 48.5 and 16 calculating the mean target price we have 22.83. With the stocks previous close at 13.6 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 67.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.27 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.57. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,669m. Find out more information at: https://www.1firstbank.com

The potential market cap would be $4,480m based on the market concensus.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial real estate and construction loans, floor plan financing, and cash and business management services. The Mortgage Banking segment engages in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities; and acquisition and sale of mortgages in the secondary markets. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto, boat, and personal loans; credit cards; lines of credit; deposit products comprising interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and retail certificates of deposit (CDs); finance leasing and insurance agency services. The Treasury and Investments segment offers funding and liquidity management services. The United States Operations segment provides checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as retail CDs; and residential mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and term and construction loans, as well as Internet banking, cash management, remote data capture, and automated clearing house transaction services. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. The company operates 64 branches in Puerto Rico, 8 branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands, and 11 branches in the state of Florida. First BanCorp. was founded in 1948 and is based in Santurce, Puerto Rico.

