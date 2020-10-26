First American Corporation (New – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.3% Upside

First American Corporation (New with ticker code (FAF) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 66 and 61 and has a mean target at 62.8. Now with the previous closing price of 46.75 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 34.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 51.85 while the 200 day moving average is 50.14. The market cap for the company is $5,405m. Find out more information at: http://www.firstam.com

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services. This segment also provides closing and/or escrow services; products and services involving the use of real property related data to mitigate risk or facilitates real estate transactions; and appraisals and other valuation-related products and services, lien release and document custodial services, warehouse lending services, default-related products and services, and title evidence services, as well as banking, trust, and wealth management services. In addition, it accommodates tax-deferred exchanges of real estate; and maintains, manages, and provides access to title plant records and images. This segment offers its products through a network of direct operations and agents in 49 states and in the District of Columbia, as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Korea, and internationally. The Specialty Insurance segment provides property and casualty insurance comprising coverage to residential homeowners and renters for liability losses and typical hazards, such as fire, theft, vandalism, and other types of property damage. It also offers residential service contracts that cover residential systems, such as heating and air conditioning systems, and appliances against failures that occur as the result of normal usage during the coverage period; and auto insurance products. This segment markets its property and casualty insurance products through direct distribution channels, including marketing through its existing closing-service activities, as well as through a network of independent brokers in 36 states. First American Financial Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

