First American Corporation (New – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.2% Upside

First American Corporation (New with ticker code (FAF) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 72 and 47 calculating the mean target price we have 62.8. Now with the previous closing price of 53.57 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 58.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to 54.37. The company has a market cap of $5,579m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.firstam.com

The potential market cap would be $6,540m based on the market concensus.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services. This segment also provides closing and/or escrow services; products, services, and solutions to mitigate risk or otherwise facilitate real estate transactions; and appraisals and other valuation-related products and services, lien release and document custodial services, warehouse lending services, default-related products and services, mortgage subservicing, and related products and services, as well as banking, trust, and wealth management services. In addition, it accommodates tax-deferred exchanges of real estate; and maintains, manages, and provides access to title plant data and records. This segment offers its products through a network of direct operations and agents in 49 states and in the District of Columbia, as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and internationally. The Specialty Insurance segment provides home warranty products, including residential service contracts that cover residential systems, such as heating and air conditioning systems, and various appliances against failures that occur as the result of normal usage during the coverage period. This segment operates in 35 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.