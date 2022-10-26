First – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.9% Upside

First found using ticker (FCF) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 15 and has a mean target at 16.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.94 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.9%. The 50 day MA is 13.74 while the 200 day moving average is 14.55. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,317m. Visit the company website at: https://www.fcbanking.com

The potential market cap would be $1,539m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company’s commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. It also offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 118 community banking offices in western and central Pennsylvania, as well as northeastern, central, and southwestern Ohio; corporate banking centers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as Columbus, Canton, and Cleveland, Ohio; and mortgage banking offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, and Hudson, Westlake, as well as Lewis Center, Ohio. It also operates 136 automated teller machines. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.