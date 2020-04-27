Finjan Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 287.6% Upside

Finjan Holdings with ticker code (FNJN) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 5 with a mean TP of 5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.29 this would imply there is a potential upside of 287.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.1 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.74. The market cap for the company is $34m. Find out more information at: http://www.finjan.com

Finjan Holdings, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The company’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also develops mobile security applications; and invests in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property. Finjan Holdings was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

