Finjan Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 275.9% Upside

Finjan Holdings with ticker code (FNJN) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.33 this would imply there is a potential upside of 275.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.18 and the 200 day MA is 1.77. The company has a market capitalisation of $36m. Find out more information at: http://www.finjan.com

Finjan Holdings, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The company’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also develops mobile security applications; and invests in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property. Finjan Holdings was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

