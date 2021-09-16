Filta Group seeing impressive growth through U.S. (Interview)

Filta Group Holdings plc (LON:FLTA) CEO Jason Sayers joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss its unaudited Interim Results for the 6 months ended 30 June 2021. Jason explains how Q1 looked compared to Q2, the pace at which the UK, Germany and US bounced back post pandemic and how Jason feels about things going forward.

Filta Group Holdings plc is a market-leading, commercial kitchen services business, servicing restaurants, supermarkets, stadiums, healthcare, education, hotels and amusement parks. Trusted by many global brands, they specialise in Fryer Management and Grease & Drain Management, servicing businesses that require regular maintenance.