Fifth Third Bancorp – Consenus Indicates Potential 30.6% Upside

Fifth Third Bancorp with ticker code (FITB) now have 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 29 calculating the mean target price we have 32.89. Now with the previous closing price of 25.19 this would imply there is a potential upside of 30.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.88 while the 200 day moving average is 28.65. The company has a market cap of $17,298m. Find out more information at: http://www.53.com

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company’s Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. Its Branch Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services for small businesses. The company’s Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. Fifth Third Bancorp’s Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; holistic strategies to affluent clients in wealth planning, investing, insurance, and wealth protection; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising states and municipalities. As of June 30, 2019, the company operated 1,207 full-service banking centers and 2,551 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn