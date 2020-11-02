Fidelity National Information S – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.8% Upside

Fidelity National Information S found using ticker (FIS) now have 33 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 193 and 128 and has a mean target at 164.73. With the stocks previous close at 125.02 this indicates there is a potential upside of 31.8%. The 50 day MA is 143.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to 139.67. The market cap for the company is $77,196m. Find out more information at: http://www.fisglobal.com

Fidelity National Information Services operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail payment solutions; wealth and retirement solutions; and item processing and output services. The Capital Market Solutions segment offers securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and corporate liquidity solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

