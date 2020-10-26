Fidelity National Information S – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.9% Upside

Fidelity National Information S found using ticker (FIS) have now 33 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 195 and 128 with the average target price sitting at 165.45. Now with the previous closing price of 142.72 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 145.57 and the 200 day MA is 139.51. The market cap for the company is $89,471m. Find out more information at: http://www.fisglobal.com

Fidelity National Information Services operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail payment solutions; wealth and retirement solutions; and item processing and output services. The Capital Market Solutions segment offers securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and corporate liquidity solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

