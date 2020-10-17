Fidelity National Information S – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.0% Upside

Fidelity National Information S found using ticker (FIS) have now 33 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 195 and 128 and has a mean target at 165.45. Given that the stocks previous close was at 143.88 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.0%. The day 50 moving average is 147.37 while the 200 day moving average is 138.4. The market cap for the company is $89,564m. Company Website: http://www.fisglobal.com

Fidelity National Information Services operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail payment solutions; wealth and retirement solutions; and item processing and output services. The Capital Market Solutions segment offers securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and corporate liquidity solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

