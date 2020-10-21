Fidelity National Information S – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.0% Upside

Fidelity National Information S found using ticker (FIS) have now 33 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 195 and 128 calculating the mean target price we have 165.45. Now with the previous closing price of 143.88 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.0%. The 50 day MA is 146.8 while the 200 day moving average is 138.99. The company has a market cap of $86,608m. Visit the company website at: http://www.fisglobal.com

Fidelity National Information Services operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail payment solutions; wealth and retirement solutions; and item processing and output services. The Capital Market Solutions segment offers securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and corporate liquidity solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

