Fidelity National Information S – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.5% Upside

Fidelity National Information S found using ticker (FIS) have now 34 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 193 and 136 and has a mean target at 164.09. Given that the stocks previous close was at 149.86 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 141.52 and the 200 day MA is 142.49. The market cap for the company is $93,424m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.fisglobal.com

Fidelity National Information Services operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail payment solutions; wealth and retirement solutions; and item processing and output services. The Capital Market Solutions segment offers securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and corporate liquidity solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.