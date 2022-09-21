Fidelity National Information S – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.5% Upside

Fidelity National Information S with ticker code (FIS) now have 32 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 160 and 88 with a mean TP of 121.5. Now with the previous closing price of 82.39 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 47.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 95.38 and the 200 day moving average is 100.64. The market cap for the company is $49,690m. Visit the company website at: https://www.fisglobal.com

The potential market cap would be $73,278m based on the market concensus.

Fidelity National Information Services provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail payment solutions; wealth and retirement solutions; and item processing and output services. The Capital Market Solutions segment offers securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and corporate liquidity solutions. Fidelity National Information Services was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.