Fidelity National Information S – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.3% Upside

Fidelity National Information S found using ticker (FIS) now have 29 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 176 and 112 with the average target price sitting at 139.93. With the stocks previous close at 95.64 this would imply there is a potential upside of 46.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 111.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to 125.93. The company has a market capitalisation of $58,099m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.fisglobal.com

The potential market cap would be $85,004m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Fidelity National Information Services provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail payment solutions; wealth and retirement solutions; and item processing and output services. The Capital Market Solutions segment offers securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and corporate liquidity solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.