Fidelity National Information S – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.2% Upside

Fidelity National Information S with ticker code (FIS) now have 32 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 160 and 80 calculating the mean target price we have 110.16. Given that the stocks previous close was at 78 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 41.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 84.82 and the 200 day MA is 96.67. The company has a market capitalisation of $48,608m. Find out more information at: https://www.fisglobal.com

The potential market cap would be $68,649m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Fidelity National Information Services provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail payment solutions; wealth and retirement solutions; and item processing and output services. The Capital Market Solutions segment offers securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and corporate liquidity solutions. Fidelity National Information Services was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.