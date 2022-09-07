Fidelity National Information S – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.7% Upside

Fidelity National Information S with ticker code (FIS) have now 32 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 160 and 96 calculating the average target price we see 123.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 89.97 this would imply there is a potential upside of 37.7%. The day 50 moving average is 96.72 and the 200 day moving average is 101.61. The company has a market capitalisation of $54,353m. Company Website: https://www.fisglobal.com

The potential market cap would be $74,839m based on the market concensus.

Fidelity National Information Services provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail payment solutions; wealth and retirement solutions; and item processing and output services. The Capital Market Solutions segment offers securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and corporate liquidity solutions. Fidelity National Information Services was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.