Fidelity National Information S – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.5% Upside

Fidelity National Information S found using ticker (FIS) now have 31 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 176 and 112 calculating the average target price we see 136.45. Now with the previous closing price of 99.22 this would imply there is a potential upside of 37.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 97.64 and the 200 day MA is 115.09. The market capitalisation for the company is $58,184m. Company Website: https://www.fisglobal.com

The potential market cap would be $80,017m based on the market concensus.

Fidelity National Information Services provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail payment solutions; wealth and retirement solutions; and item processing and output services. The Capital Market Solutions segment offers securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and corporate liquidity solutions. Fidelity National Information Services was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.