Fidelity National Information S – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.0% Upside

Fidelity National Information S with ticker code (FIS) have now 31 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 167 and 63 and has a mean target at 87.45. Now with the previous closing price of 72.87 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.0%. The 50 day MA is 72.4 and the 200 day moving average is 90.46. The company has a market capitalisation of $41,376m. Company Website: https://www.fisglobal.com

The potential market cap would be $49,655m based on the market concensus.

Fidelity National Information Services provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail payment solutions; wealth and retirement solutions; and item processing and output services. The Capital Market Solutions segment offers securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and corporate liquidity solutions. Fidelity National Information Services was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.