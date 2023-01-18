F&G Annuities & Life – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

F&G Annuities & Life found using ticker (FG) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 22 calculating the mean target price we have 22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.77 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.9%. The day 50 moving average is 20.34 and the 200 day MA is 20.34. The market cap for the company is $397m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.fglife.com

The potential market cap would be $421m based on the market concensus.

F&G Annuities & Life provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. F&G Annuities & Life is a subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial