Fevertree Drinks PLC 7.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Fevertree Drinks PLC with ticker (LON:FEVR) now has a potential upside of 7.5% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,000 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Fevertree Drinks PLC share price of 925 GBX at opening today (27/09/2022) indicates a potential upside of 7.5%. Trading has ranged between 805 (52 week low) and 2,871 (52 week high) with an average of 583,236 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,077,046,740.

Fevertree Drinks PLC is a United Kingdom-based supplier of carbonated mixers for alcoholic spirits. All its mixers sold in the United Kingdom are carbon neutral. The Company’s full range of mixers targets multiple drinks occasions, from the mule (Ginger Beer) to tonics (Tonic Water) and spritzes (Soda and Sparkling). Its range of mixers includes tonic water, ginger mixers, flavored sodas, lemonades and cola, and soda. Its mixers include Refreshingly Light Spanish Clementine Tonic Water, Premium Indian Tonic Water, Refreshingly Light Indian Tonic Water, Ginger Beer, Ginger Ale, Premium Soda Water, Sicilian Lemonade, Spiced Orange Ginger Ale, Handpicked Rose Lemonade, Mexican Lime Soda, Italian Blood Orange Soda, and Madagascan Cola, among others. It distributes its products in over 80 countries internationally. The Company sells its products to a range of markets, such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and the rest of the world. The Company has about 10 subsidiaries.



