Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Fevertree Drinks PLC -7.0% potential downside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Broker Ratings

Fevertree Drinks PLC with ticker (LON:FEVR) now has a potential downside of -7.0% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.



JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 1,200 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Fevertree Drinks PLC share price of 1,290 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential downside of -7.0%. Trading has ranged between 805 (52 week low) and 1,875 (52 week high) with an average of 436,199 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,504,126,345.

Fevertree Drinks PLC is a United Kingdom-based supplier of carbonated mixers for alcoholic spirits. All its mixers sold in the United Kingdom are carbon neutral. The Company’s full range of mixers targets multiple drinks occasions, from the mule (Ginger Beer) to tonics (Tonic Water) and spritzes (Soda and Sparkling). Its range of mixers includes tonic water, ginger mixers, flavored sodas, lemonades and cola, and soda. Its mixers include Refreshingly Light Spanish Clementine Tonic Water, Premium Indian Tonic Water, Refreshingly Light Indian Tonic Water, Ginger Beer, Ginger Ale, Premium Soda Water, Sicilian Lemonade, Spiced Orange Ginger Ale, Handpicked Rose Lemonade, Mexican Lime Soda, Italian Blood Orange Soda, and Madagascan Cola, among others. It distributes its products in over 80 countries internationally. The Company sells its products to a range of markets, such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and the rest of the world. The Company has about 10 subsidiaries.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/OE2XE
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.