Fevertree Drinks PLC 6% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Fevertree Drinks PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:FEVR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Fevertree Drinks PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within AIM. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 1250 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 6.0% from today’s opening price of 1179 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 93 points and decreased 901 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 3290 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 888.4 GBX.

Fevertree Drinks PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,327.46 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,976.87. There are currently 2,337,158,205 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,122,387. Market capitalisation for LON:FEVR is £1,366,912,477 GBP.

