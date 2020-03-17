Fevertree Drinks PLC 5% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Fevertree Drinks PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:FEVR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Fevertree Drinks PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within AIM. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 1050 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 5.0% from the opening price of 1000 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 399.5 points and decreased 1012 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 3290 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 952.4 GBX.

Fevertree Drinks PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,519.86 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,060.01. There are currently 116,127,158 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,052,681. Market capitalisation for LON:FEVR is £1,136,188,142 GBP.

