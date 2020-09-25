Fevertree Drinks PLC 26.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Fevertree Drinks PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:FEVR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Fevertree Drinks PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within AIM. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 1700 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -26.1% from today’s opening price of 2299 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 185 points and increased 217 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 2470 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 888.4 GBX.

Fevertree Drinks PLC has a 50 day moving average of 2,236.79 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,842.19. There are currently 116,261,263 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 450,127. Market capitalisation for LON:FEVR is £2,705,399,590 GBP.

