Fevertree Drinks PLC 14% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Fevertree Drinks PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:FEVR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Fevertree Drinks PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within AIM. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 1250 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 14.0% from today’s opening price of 1096.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 303 points and decreased 1003.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 3290 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 981 GBX.

Fevertree Drinks PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,540.21 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,068.13. There are currently 116,127,158 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,039,371. Market capitalisation for LON:FEVR is £1,172,303,660 GBP.

