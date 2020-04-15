Fevertree Drinks PLC 11% Potential Decrease Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Fevertree Drinks PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:FEVR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SECTOR PERFORMER’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Fevertree Drinks PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within AIM. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 1100 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -11.0% from the opening price of 1235.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 186.5 points and decreased 857.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 3290 GBX while the 52 week low is 888.4 GBX.

Fevertree Drinks PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,289.66 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,936.05. There are currently 116,127,158 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 996,720. Market capitalisation for LON:FEVR is £1,448,233,383 GBP.

