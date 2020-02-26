Fevertree Drinks PLC 1.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Fevertree Drinks PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:FEVR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Initiates/Starts’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Fevertree Drinks PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within AIM. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 1350 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -1.2% from today’s opening price of 1366.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 93.5 points and decreased 878.5 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 3290 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1330 GBX.

Fevertree Drinks PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,748.12 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,162.88. There are currently 266,047,024 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,462,634. Market capitalisation for LON:FEVR is £1,593,264,607 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn