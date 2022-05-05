Twitter
Fevertree Drinks PLC -7.9% potential downside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Broker Ratings

Fevertree Drinks PLC with ticker (LON:FEVR) now has a potential downside of -7.9% according to RBC Capital Markets.



RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 1,600 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Fevertree Drinks PLC share price of 1,727 GBX at opening today (05/05/2022) indicates a potential downside of -7.9%. Trading has ranged between 1,456 (52 week low) and 2,871 (52 week high) with an average of 424,887 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,013,984,000.

Fevertree Drinks plc is a United Kingdom-based supplier of carbonated mixers for alcoholic spirits. The Company sells a range of carbonated mixers to hotels, restaurants, bars and cafes as well as supermarkets and off-licenses for retail purchase. Its mixers are designed to be accompaniments for alcoholic spirits or used in cocktails. The range of mixers include Tonics, Ginger Ales, Ginger Beer, Cola, Sodas and Lemonades, offering both regular and low-calorie variants. It distributes its products across 75 countries internationally. The Company sells its products to a range of markets, such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and rest of the World. Its subsidiaries include Fevertree Limited, Fevertree USA Inc., Fevertree USA Holding Co. Inc., Fevertree USA Production Co. Inc., Fevertree UK Limited, Fevertree US Limited, Fevertree Europe Limited, Fevertree ROW Limited and Fevertree Germany Limited, among others.



