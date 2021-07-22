Ferroglobe PLC – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.5% Upside

Ferroglobe PLC found using ticker (GSL) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 16 with a mean TP of 23.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.14 this indicates there is a potential upside of 44.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 18.58 and the 200 day moving average is 15.44. The market capitalisation for the company is $602m. Visit the company website at: http://www.globalshiplease.com

Global Ship Lease owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.