Ferro Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.7% Upside

Ferro Corporation found using ticker (FOE) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 13 with a mean TP of 15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.67 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.74 while the 200 day moving average is 11.89. The company has a market cap of $1,141m. Find out more information at: http://www.ferro.com

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings. It also provides slurry-based polishing products for the semiconductor and optoelectronics industry; decorative coatings for glass and high-performance plastics coatings; digital printing solutions for glass; and dielectrics and electronic ink products for component applications. The company’s products are used in appliances, household furnishings, automobiles, industrial products, building and renovation, consumer products, packaging, electronics, and sanitary applications. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through agents and distributors. The company’s customers include manufacturers of ceramic tiles, appliances, construction materials, automobile parts, automobiles, architectural and container glass, and electronic components and devices. Ferro Corporation was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn