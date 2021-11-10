Ferro Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.9% Upside

Ferro Corporation with ticker code (FOE) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 22 calculating the mean target price we have 22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.37 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.77 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.7. The market cap for the company is $1,764m. Find out more information at: http://www.ferro.com

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings. It also provides slurry-based polishing products for the semiconductor and optoelectronics industry; decorative coatings for glass and high-performance plastics coatings; and dielectrics and electronic ink products for component applications. The company’s products are used in appliances, electronics, automotive, industrial products, building and renovation, packaging, consumer products, sanitary, construction, healthcare, food and beverage, information technology, energy, and defense industries. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through agents and distributors. Ferro Corporation was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.