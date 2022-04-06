Ferro Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.1% Upside

Ferro Corporation with ticker code (FOE) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 22 and has a mean target at 22. Now with the previous closing price of 21.75 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 1.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 21.74 while the 200 day moving average is 21.26. The market cap for the company is $1,816m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ferro.com

The potential market cap would be $1,837m based on the market concensus.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas region. The company operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. It offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings. The company’s products are used in appliances, electronics, automotive, industrial products, building and renovation, packaging, consumer products, sanitary, construction, healthcare, food and beverage, information technology, energy, and defense industries. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through agents and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.