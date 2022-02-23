Ferro Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential .7% Upside

Ferro Corporation found using ticker (FOE) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 22 calculating the mean target price we have 22. With the stocks previous close at 21.84 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .7%. The 50 day MA is 21.73 while the 200 day moving average is 21.2. The company has a market cap of $1,800m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ferro.com

The potential market cap would be $1,814m based on the market concensus.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings. It also provides slurry-based polishing products for the semiconductor and optoelectronics industry; decorative coatings for glass and high-performance plastics coatings; and dielectrics and electronic ink products for component applications. The company’s products are used in appliances, electronics, automotive, industrial products, building and renovation, packaging, consumer products, sanitary, construction, healthcare, food and beverage, information technology, energy, and defense industries. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through agents and distributors. Ferro Corporation was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.