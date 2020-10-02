Ferro-Alloy Resources AGM 30th October 2020

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR), the vanadium mining and processing company with operations based in Southern Kazakhstan has announced that the Company’s Notice of Annual General Meeting has been posted to shareholders and is available on the Company’s website www.ferro-alloy.com. The AGM will be held at 6.00pm on 30 October 2020 at St. Pierre Park Hotel, Rohais, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 1FD.

Under the States of Guernsey’s current regulations and guidance on self-isolation on arrival in Guernsey, it may not be possible for shareholders who are not resident in Guernsey to attend the AGM in person. The directors therefore strongly encourage shareholders to vote on the resolutions being proposed at the AGM by completing a proxy form appointing the Chairman of the AGM as your proxy, and not to plan to attend the AGM in person.

Copies of the Ferro-Alloy Resources Annual Report for the year ended 31st December 2019 are available on the Company’s website.

