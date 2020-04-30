Ferrexpo Plc 9.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Ferrexpo Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:FXPO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Ferrexpo Plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 130 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -9.2% from the opening price of 143.1 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 25.05 points and increased 2.35 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 285.5 GBX while the year low share price is currently 94.88 GBX.

Ferrexpo Plc has a 50 day moving average of 133.21 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 160.62. There are currently 588,624,142 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,913,865. Market capitalisation for LON:FXPO is £817,598,897 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn