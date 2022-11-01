Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Ferrexpo Plc 51.2% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Ferrexpo Plc with ticker (LON:FXPO) now has a potential upside of 51.2% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 215 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Ferrexpo Plc share price of 105 GBX at opening today (01/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 51.2%. Trading has ranged between 102 (52 week low) and 327 (52 week high) with an average of 1,355,297 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £616,842,836.

Ferrexpo plc is an iron ore pellet producer. The Company produces, develops and markets its principal product, iron ore pellets, for sale to the metallurgical industry. The Company’s operations are vertically integrated from iron ore mining through to iron ore concentrate, and pellet production and subsequent logistics. It operates approximately two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine, and an interest in a port in Odessa, and sales. It operates a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways, and an ocean going vessel, which provides top off services, and operates on international sea routes. Its mineral properties lie within the Kremenchug Magnetic Anomaly and are being extracted at the Gorishne-Plavninskoye and Lavrikovskoye (GPL), and Yeristovskoye deposits. It has a customer base supplying steel mills in Austria, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Germany and other European states, as well as in China, India, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea.



You might also enjoy reading  Ferrexpo Plc -10.8% potential downside indicated by P Morgan

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.