Ferguson PLC -5.7% potential downside indicated by Deutsche

Ferguson PLC with ticker (LON:FERG) now has a potential downside of -5.7% according to Deutsche.







Deutsche set a target price of 9,630 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Ferguson PLC share price of 10,175 GBX at opening today (21/12/2022) indicates a potential downside of -5.7%. Trading has ranged between 8,602 (52 week low) and 13,640 (52 week high) with an average of 1,383,818 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £22,134,620,310.



Ferguson PLC is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors. The Company’s segments include USA and Canada. The Company’s USA business units include Residential Showrooms, eBusiness, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC), Fire and Fabrication, Waterworks and Industrial. The Canada segment operates as a wholesale distributor of plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, refrigeration, waterworks, fire protection, pipes, valves and fittings and industrial products. The Company operates nationally, serving the residential, commercial, civil and industrial end markets. The Company serves the repair, maintenance and improvement (RMI) markets, and construction market.







