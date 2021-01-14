Twitter
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 104.4% Upside

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. with ticker code (FENC) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 11 with a mean TP of 15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.34 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 104.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.57 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.35. The market capitalisation for the company is $191m. Company Website: http://www.fennecpharma.com

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

