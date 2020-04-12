Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 194.0% Upside

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. found using ticker (FENC) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21 and 17 and has a mean target at 18.67. With the stocks previous close at 6.35 this would imply there is a potential upside of 194.0%. The day 50 moving average is 6.18 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.91. The market capitalisation for the company is $128m. Find out more information at: http://www.fennecpharma.com

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

