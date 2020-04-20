Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 173.4% Upside

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. found using ticker (FENC) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 17 and has a mean target at 18.67. Now with the previous closing price of 6.83 this would imply there is a potential upside of 173.4%. The 50 day MA is 6.18 and the 200 day MA is 5.99. The company has a market capitalisation of $135m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.fennecpharma.com

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

