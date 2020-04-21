Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 168.6% Upside

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. found using ticker (FENC) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21 and 17 calculating the mean target price we have 18.67. Now with the previous closing price of 6.95 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 168.6%. The day 50 moving average is 6.21 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.02. The company has a market capitalisation of $144m. Find out more information at: http://www.fennecpharma.com

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

